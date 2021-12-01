The WTA suspended all tournaments in China due to the position of tennis player Peng Shuai

The WTA questions the messages sent by Peng Shuai (Reuters)

This is Wednesday Women’s Tennis AssociationThe women’s tennis governing body announced the cancellation of all its tournaments in China up case Bing Shuai, the athlete who has been missing for several days from the public arena after denouncing the sexual assault by her country’s former deputy prime minister.

“Chinese officials have been given the opportunity to end this censorship, verifiably demonstrate that Peng is free and can speak without interference or intimidation, and investigate allegations of sexual abuse fully, fairly and transparently. Unfortunately, The Chinese leadership has failed to credibly handle this serious issue The statement was issued by the entity, signed by its president, Steve Simon.

“While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that it’s free, secure, and uncensored, coerced, and intimidated. The WTA has been clear about what is needed here, and we reiterate our call for a full and transparent investigation, without censorship, into Peng Shuai’s sexual assault allegation,” Brief Notes, continue: “None of this is admissible.” It can’t. become acceptable. If powerful people can suppress women’s voices and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug, the WTA’s foundation, Equality for Women, will suffer a major setback. I will not and cannot allow this to happen to the WTA and its players “.

Simon then immediately announced the suspension of all women’s tennis tournaments scheduled to take place on Chinese soil: “I don’t understand how I can ask athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and she appears to have been pressured to contradict her accusation of sexual assault.. Given the current situation, I am also very concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022.”

Finally, he asked the authorities of the Asian country to listen to their complaints and take measures to solve this problem. Meanwhile, the WTA recognizes that it poses a risk to players and staff traveling to China.

Peng Shuai has been missing for more than ten days and her few contacts with non-Chinese leaders have been cause for suspicion by international organizations (EPA).

Roland Garros’ Doubles Champion 2014 Posted in Early November on Chinese Social Network Weibo A long message about the abuses suffered by former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, 75. In this text in open letter form, and soon censored, Shuai stated that he forced her into a sexual relationship three years ago.

After that, he completely disappeared from social media for several days. The his-hair-itSeveral Western countries, including the United States, France and the United Kingdom, and many world-famous tennis players, from Chris Evert to Novak Djokovic, have asked China to provide clarifications about their whereabouts and health status.

Finally, the tennis player reappeared last weekend at a tennis tournament held in Beijing and in a restaurant, in photos published by the official Chinese media, and spoke with the president of the federation. International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, via video. In that conversation, the player explained that she was “safe and well at home in Beijing, but wants to respect her private life.” Something that did not leave the WTA quiet.

For its part, the European Union also asked Beijing on Tuesday to show evidence of Peng Shuai’s condition, adding to international concern over his fate since he denounced a sexual assault by a former senior Chinese official. The bloc also urged the Chinese authorities to conduct a “full, impartial and transparent investigation into his allegations of sexual abuse.”

