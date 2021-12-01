The CIJB evaluates assistance in the ball game

The International Handball Federation (CIJB) has undertaken several actions throughout 2021 to promote the game of handball, its cultural expansion, and its localization in various countries and regions, in order to make this growing sport visible in many cases. In addition, on a competitive level, its activity in recent months has been hectic, with the organization of the I Trobada de la Mediterrània in Simat de la Valldigna, the European Youth Championship from the Netherlands played in Franeker, the Coupe de Champions de llargues de Parcent (Alicante) and II Elite World of One Wall just two weeks ago in the town of Tavernes Blanc in Valencia.

On December 16, the CIJB will hold its general assembly to expose everything that happened in 2021, as well as to strike an overall balance. During the last meeting of the CIJB Executive Committee, which took place last September, all the activities, grants and cooperation carried out by the international organization to date were already revealed. CIJB President Alberto Soldado highlighted the Pilota Arreu del Món program that mobilized the construction of the One Wall field in Ecuador and started another project of the same nature in Uganda. These are two different businesses on two different continents, but with the sole purpose of promoting the game of handball.

Similarly, Soldado also noted in the Executive Committee the CIJB’s assistance to the organization in the Netherlands, whose shoulders fell at the European Youth Championship (October 22-24). He also insisted on universal aid that involved strengthening the presence of rulers of different nationalities, while helping to celebrate the heroes of des Largues, among others.

On the other hand, CIJB also participated in the publication of the book “Fundamentos del Wallball” by Ecuadorean William Coelho. It is a comprehensive technical and organizational guide on this discipline, as well as being the first Spanish-language publication in this regard. Without leaving Ecuador, the CIJB has lent its support to the Guayaquil International Wallball Championship Certificate of Achievement, which constitutes a global commitment to the international handball organization worldwide.