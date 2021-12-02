Games without spectators, an option for Tokyo Games

And that more cases of the infectious delta variant were discovered. Organizers announced that they would review the decision on spectators after July 11, when the state of semi-emergency ends.

Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa made another wake-up call on Friday by confirming that a member of the Ugandan team who tested positive for coronavirus upon entering Japan had a delta type.

Later, another Ugandan citizen tested positive for Delta, Hirofumi Yoshimura, the governor of Osaka city, said.

Despite extensive testing before travel and upon arrival in Japan, similar cases are expected during the arrival of nearly 11,000 Olympians and 4,400 Paralympians in Tokyo, along with tens of thousands of people moving between bodies. The coach, coaches, judges and officials from the IOC and National Federations.

Reports showed that the first member of the Ugandan delegation, a coach, was infected last Saturday at Narita Airport, near Tokyo, and was placed in quarantine. But Japanese authorities allowed the rest of the nine-person team to travel more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) in a charter bus to their training camp in Izumisano, in western Osaka Prefecture.

Izumisano Mayor Hiroyasu Chiomatsu said they had all brought certificates showing their negative test results. We never imagined they might get infected.

All team members are now in quarantine at a local hotel.

Hashimoto said the Olympic organizing committee is very interested in learning more about this example (from Uganda). We will take great care to get as much information as possible from this experience.

The head of the Imperial Palace Agency said Thursday that Emperor Naruhito is very concerned about the health risks posed by the Games. It was an unusual decision for a celebrity to remain aloof from politics.

He was under no obligation to talk about the Olympics and the fact that he did so is more important than his words.

Hashimoto was asked at least three times about the Emperor’s statements, but gave vague answers without mentioning his name.

He said we must remove the anxiety and anxiety of the entire Japanese people. We must ensure the safe development of games. We must fight for it.

The IOC is moving ahead with the Games in part because roughly 75% of its revenue comes from broadcasting rights, which, according to estimates, this time will be between $3 billion and $4 billion.

The official cost of the games is $15.4 billion, although various government reviews suggest the number is much higher. All of this except for the 6.7 billion that comes from public money. The IOC contributes about 1,500 million.

___

Associated Press reporters Kantaro Komiya and Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report.