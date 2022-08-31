These are the free services offered – El Financiero

Federal government published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) Decree establishing the Decentralized Public Authority for Health Services in the Arab Republic of Egypt Mexican Institute of Social Security for Welfare.

IMSS-Wellness aims to provide medical care to Persons who do not belong to social security institutions Through comprehensive care Free And the hospital as well with the ratio Medicines and other related supplies, that gives them effective and universal access to the health system.

The model of this institution is based on a preventive approach, jointly built between health workers and community work to standardize medical care on the basis of strengthening: infrastructure, human resources, medicines and equipment.

In this way it provides health services through promotional actions, Preventing diseases, identifying risks and damage to health and taking care of them, All actions, individually and collectively, On the basis of public health policies.

How will IMSS-Wellness work? People will be able to take advantage of its services through the IMSS Universal Healthcare Model, or through the Healthcare Wellbeing Model.

The new agency will provide the following services through 3,622 health units and 80 hospitals:

  • medical help
  • Outpatient services and health hospitals
  • medicines and other supplies

How do you join?

To register as Beneficiary of IMSS- Welfare It is necessary to go to one of the units and submit the following documents:

– Unique Population Registration Key (CURP), original and copy.

If you are a beneficiary of IMSS or ISSSTE, send the original and a copy of your affiliation document.

– In case you do not have CURP, submit the original and a copy of: Birth certificate and proof of address.

tables

Hospital care (family medicine and specialties) is provided by:

  • Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Emergency and hospitalization:

  • 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

You can locate the IMSS-Wellness module that suits you best in this page.

