These four points can help you get approved

the Americana visa It is a document that allows access to United State for all foreigners. There are different types of visas, but the most equipped is the tourist visa (B1 or B2): it is usually used for short visits; Therefore, the possibility of its approval is much higher.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Embassy in Mexico You do not give dates for the first release of this document: you only serve those who are looking to renew it.

Although there is no estimated date for the full resumption of embassy services, we tell you here 4 things that can help you get a US visa for the first time; Take note.

Tips through which you can facilitate the approval of the US visa

It is important to remember that after your visa application has been rejected, you have to wait at least 6 months before trying again; However, these points can make the approval process easier:

  • Have a stable jobWhile this will not guarantee that you will get the visa, the interlocutors will take it into account. In the same way, the time you have been working and the salary you receive will affect the final decision.
  • You have relatives residing in the United States: Another point they take into account is whether you have family ties in the United States, of course, legally
  • have propertiesImmigration officials are of the opinion that a person is more likely to return to their country of origin if they have accommodation there; Therefore, it is essential that you review this information
  • Be active in your community: In the same way, being a citizen who helps his community of origin, the interviewer will consider that he will return to his country

Keep these tips in mind Before processing your visa, remember that the most important part of the process is your consular interview.

