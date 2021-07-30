Videos of the 8.2 Alaska earthquake; Dozens have been evacuated

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

strong yet 8.2 magnitude earthquake the Wednesday night off the coast Peninsula Alaska, In social networks, some videos began to spread showing the strength of the earthquake.

As reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS), after the earthquake a tsunami alert was activated.

earthquake It was located 91 km southeast of the municipality Of Perryville, explained the USGS, whose tsunami warning affected southern Alaska and the Alaskan Peninsula.

In many videos and photos you can see people who are amazed and frightened by the earthquake.

Initially, the US tsunami warning system warned of the possibility of “dangerous waves”, but after two hours it updated its forecast and stated that the final waves would not exceed 30 centimeters.

in a Kodiak, an island off the coast of Alaska and home to about 6,000 people, tsunami warnings were activated, and authorities warned of a possible tsunami around 11:55 p.m. local time (07:55 GMT).

In some videos Posted on social media By journalists and area residents, Kodiak residents were seen moving away from the coast, with alarms sounding in the background.

A tsunami watch was also activated in Hawaii, where residents were told to stay offshore, but after two hours it was deactivated.

I know Recorded five aftershocks in 90 minutes After the earthquake, the largest with a magnitude of 6.2, according to the US Geological Survey.

Alaska is an area where historically strong earthquakes have been recorded that have claimed thousands of lives.

