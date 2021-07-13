They ask the Senate to ratify the practice of law

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

On Lawyer’s Day celebrated on July 12 every year, the president of the National College of Criminal Lawyers, Gilberto Farias Morales, asked the Senate of the Republic to introduce legislation for the certification of lawyers, who today have a negative perception, as some “seek success through the means of Like money, political pressure, or other methods.”

For this reason, we suggest that “this sovereign has a long-standing desire representing the academy and famous lawyers, that the Mexican Bar Association and its degrees crystallize once and for all to join the countries on which they already depend, including business partners in North America and Europe.”

“When you do not have the academic preparation, honesty and morals in the practice of the profession, some lawyers seek to replace this situation; and to achieve success by means which may be money, political pressure, or other kinds of methods.”

Likewise, urge associations, unions, and bar associations to certify that they disapprove of persons unwilling to practice law in Mexico.

And that’s what he said, Mexico needs professionals with rights who push for culture, legitimacy, respect for the law, and strengthen our fragile rule of law. We need lawyers committed to defending institutions and the values ​​of freedom, justice and democracy.”

More Stories

Diana Morant: New Science Minister for Researchers: ‘I want to give you back the illusion’ | Science

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Rafael dos Anjos happy to see Conor McGregor try his own medicine with injury at UFC 264

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Scientists have discovered a possible new continent under Iceland

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Uruguay’s spending cuts affect scientific research

2 days ago Mia Thompson

They put state officials for exercise – El Sol de Tampico

2 days ago Mia Thompson

IMSS Hidalgo exceeds its goals in specialist surgeries and family medicine consultations

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

They ask the Senate to ratify the practice of law

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp | How to leave a group unnoticed | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

36 mins ago Leo Adkins

Samuel Garcia attends his third trip to the United States as elected governor

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Menstruation: Scotland, the first country in the world to offer free health products

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Police wrap up Ugandan film festival to showcase ‘gay films’ – El Sol de México

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter