Diana Morant: New Science Minister for Researchers: ‘I want to give you back the illusion’ | Science

55 mins ago Mia Thompson

The new Minister of Science, Diana Morante, took office today in Madrid with a message to scientists, young people who are starting their careers and those who have had to leave Spain for work. “You are our future,” he said, adding, “From public administration we have to be able to create opportunities, retain talent, and restore illusion.”

A communications engineer and now mayor of Gandia, Morante has also been committed to improving researchers’ working conditions with greater professional stability.

Morant also focused particularly on “listening to the invisible women of science for centuries” and thanked Pedro Sánchez for his efforts to rectify this situation and for his appointment. “The communications student I once went to, very alone in a prominent boys’ class, would have appreciated too.”

“When a global pandemic values ​​science and innovation, and makes two sure things; first, that science is the answer. And second, innovation is appearance”

Former mayor replaced astronaut Pedro Duque in one of the department’s sweetest moments: implementing historical science budgets that will be 60% higher than those of 2020 thanks to an injection of funds from the European Union.

“I realize I came to this portfolio at a crucial moment,” he explained. “When a global pandemic values ​​science and innovation, making two sure things; first, that science is the answer. And second, innovation is appearance. The urgent focus is tackling environmental and digital transformation, and designing a more prosperous and just future,” Morant added.

The engineer said it was “an honor” to succeed astronaut Pedro Duque, whom she thanked for his “wise advice”.

The astronaut decided to skip most of the speech he had prepared to finally defend his accomplishments at the helm of the ministry. “There are people who say they don’t know what we have done,” he said, and then slander them in a rather extravagant way: “Certainly they do not know how to differentiate between colum [una unidad de carga eléctrica] of paramecium [un microbio]Among other measures, Duque mentioned the reform of contracts for young researchers and also the new research career model that the department is now about to launch.

Duque ventured that the science budget for 2022 would be “higher” than it is today. He also highlighted his department’s work to promote in Parliament the State Science Charter, a document that seeks consensus of all political forces to ensure stable and predictable funding for research. Morant picked up the challenge, saying he would continue his predecessor’s path with the goal of “unifying the social and political consensus” on this agreement. “I hope you will succeed in installing this program that we have developed,” Duque told his successor, moments before handing over the portfolio.

According to sources in his environment, Duki was not expected to be expelled. Pedro Sanchez’s movement has surprised him, only now that he has been able to enjoy the rain of millions for science thanks to European funds to recover from the pandemic. In any case, this is not the first time his departure has been considered, as a candidate was presented in July 2020 to head the European Space Agency, a competitive position that Austrian Josef Schbacher eventually won.

You can follow Thing On Facebook social networking siteAnd the Twitter e Instagram, or sign up here to receive Weekly newsletter.

More Stories

Rafael dos Anjos happy to see Conor McGregor try his own medicine with injury at UFC 264

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Scientists have discovered a possible new continent under Iceland

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Uruguay’s spending cuts affect scientific research

1 day ago Mia Thompson

They put state officials for exercise – El Sol de Tampico

2 days ago Mia Thompson

IMSS Hidalgo exceeds its goals in specialist surgeries and family medicine consultations

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Vanessa Guzman responds to criticism for her drastic physical change

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Diana Morant: New Science Minister for Researchers: ‘I want to give you back the illusion’ | Science

55 mins ago Mia Thompson

The all-new iPad mini is coming this year

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on 100 Nicaraguans associated with Daniel Ortega’s regime

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Brussels puts the creation of “Google tax” under pressure from the United States | Economie

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Queensboro player David Villa signs former Pistons stadium manager as president

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter