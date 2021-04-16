They force a black player to sit in a cupboard with hanging bananas

46 mins ago Leland Griffith

The protagonist in the video is a young man Black american football player Forced to sit in a closet from which bananas hang. The video is under investigation by the police, who confirmed this Already identified the culprits Of this unfortunate and shameful incident.

On the night of April 9, 2021, Moline Police learned of a shocking viral video that had been circulating on social media. A video clip showed a disturbing racist scene involving a football player at Moline High School in the locker room. All the athletes who were involved in the accident and the circumstances surrounding the video have already been identified, “Milene Police Chief stated, Darren Gault.

.

In the video you can see how the black operator companion He forces him to sit on his wardrobe and threatens to break his legs if he does not.

Darren Gault described the incident as “unacceptable”.

We all agree that, regardless of whether students consider it a joke, It is unacceptable behavior. It’s a disgusting way to engage with a teammateA human being and a friend, “Gault explained.

More Stories

United States: Climate Theater | Opinion

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Santa Fe: A noble donation from Luis Manuel Segas to children in Uganda

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Publicis Group returned to growth in the first quarter thanks to the United States

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States recorded an increase in UFO sightings in 2020

1 day ago Leland Griffith

NATO allies will leave Afghanistan with the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Is Danilo Carrera making a movie in the United States?

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

They force a black player to sit in a cupboard with hanging bananas

46 mins ago Leland Griffith

Do you want to heal? Controlling the Pandemic – El Financiero

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

65 series and documentaries on Netflix, HBO, Filmin, Amazon, Movistar +, Disney +, Apple TV + and Starzplay

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Europa League: These are the four semi-finalists

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The cement truck that crashed yesterday in El Paso had no brakes

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring