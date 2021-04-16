United States: Climate Theater | Opinion

President Joe Biden is accompanied by John Kerry and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House. Kevin Lamarck / Reuters

The United States’ return to the Paris Agreement was one of the few good news at the start of the year. A new path after Donald Trump’s unrepentant denial that wiped out Barack Obama’s efforts to transform the difficult traditional relationship of society and politics in the United States with climate change with the stroke of a pen.

Now Joe Biden is returning his country to the environmental arena stronger than ever. Evidence of this is John Kerry’s appointment as a special envoy, his robust infrastructure plan, and a hypothetical conference he convenes next week, coinciding with the symbolic date of April 22, Earth Day.

Biden invited 40 heads of state and institutions, starting with the presidents of China, Russia, Germany, Spain, Italy, the European Commission and the European Council and continuing with the presidents of Antigua and Barbuda, the Marshall Islands and Indonesia, among others. On paper, the most industrialized countries are the ones that are doing their best to combat rising temperatures and some of them are hardest hit. Looking at it from the outside, the choice is debatable and ignores others like Costa Rica who are true champions in this field.

On the big world stage, these big events turned out to be, and Biden is expected to announce the goals of his new climate administration. There is an important component of indoor consumption, before a portion of its community continued to believe that warming is a good thing because there will be fewer people suffering from a cold (strange that it happens here as well, does that sound like that?

Among the summit’s stated goals is to initiate new commitments from other countries to cut emissions ahead of COP26 – the annual meeting of the United Nations – to be held in the fall in Glasgow. Among the non-advertisers, there is a clear desire for the United States to regain global leadership, even in a field like this where it had never before.

You can also breathe in the race against China for me moreAfter the Asian giant announced at the United Nations to expand its climate ambition (although its use of coal and its emissions have not stopped increasing). In fact, the challenge now is to get Xi Jinping involved, to which Kerry has devoted all of his diplomatic skills in recent days.

It’s all good. Another step in the fight against the greatest challenge of our time. Nevertheless, it is a new example of selective pluralism. A stage where every actor wants to compose his own play so that it does not lose its relevance. Another feature of the upcoming world order.