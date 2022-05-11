They found “Baby Yingliang”, the most complete dinosaur embryo ever

The fetus from duck beaked dinosaur The most complete documented was found in two parts of dinosaur eggs from Upper Cretaceous period In the Chinese province of Jiangxi (east), the official newspaper “Global Times” reported today.

The discovery was published in a dissertation signed by the Yingliang Stone Museum of Natural History, the Chinese University of Geosciences and academics from Taiwan and Canada, responding to unknown matters related to reproduction s has evolved dinosaurs.

The sample is named “Yingliang Baby” It is now found in the Yingliang Stone Museum of Natural History in Fujian Province (Eastern).

“Yingliang Baby” was found in an elliptical egg with a diameter of 9 centimeters that was found in the upper Cretaceous layers of Jiangxi, a time period of 72 to 66 million years ago.

The main characteristics presented by the fetus, from the unique shape of the skull to its bones and vertebrae, allow us to conclude that it belonged to hadrosaurids, also known as duck-billed dinosaurs, large herbivorous dinosaurs distinguished by their slits. Duck-like beaks.

The egg studied in the thesis is not the first egg found from this type of specimen, but it is by far the best preserved embryo ever discovered.

This state of preservation allowed scientists to develop new theories of dinosaur evolution, seeing that the modest size of both the egg and embryo indicated that small eggs and late body growth were early features of duck-billed dinosaurs.

By comparing “Baby Yingliang” to the embryos of other theropod dinosaurs, long-necked dinosaurs and birds, the team suggested that the regressive behavior, thought to be unique to birds, first evolved in theropod dinosaurs dozens or hundreds of years ago. millions of years.

The researchers summed up the additional discoveries of embryo fossils that are invaluable in further testing this hypothesis.

