Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico City /

Bill GatesThis was stated by the co-founder of Microsoft and the fourth richest man in the world, on Tuesday Tested positive for COVID-19 She is currently experiencing mild symptoms.

“Tests have confirmed that I have Covid. I have mild symptoms and I am following the advice of experts to isolate myself Until I’m healthy again.”

American businessman and philanthropist He said he was lucky to have been vaccinatedPlus, access to premium medical tests and care.

This Tuesday, and The Gates Foundation meets for the first time in two yearsGates said he was “lucky enough to be on Teams to see you all and thank you for your hard work.”

“We will continue to work with partners and do everything we can to make sure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again,” he added.

Just last week, Gates be warned that hHumanity is still not safe after the coronavirus pandemic She stressed that there is a risk of a new type of virus emerging.

“We remain at risk of this pandemic that is generating a variant that may be more transmissible and even more deadly,” Gates warned. interview for financial times.

MPA

