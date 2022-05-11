AMLO threatens not to go to Summit of the Americas in protest of countries’ exclusion from meeting

president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Threatened that if there are exceptions from countries in the next American Summitscheduled to be held in the United States, will not attend as a demonstration and will invite a representative instead.

If they are left out, if not everyone is invited, the Mexican government will be represented, but I won’t go. I will be represented by a consultant Marcelo Ebrard“.

And at a press conference at the National Palace, the head of the Federal Executive said that the message he will send in his absence is a message of protest “because I do not want the same policy to continue in America and I want to assert independence, arrogance and show myself to the world brotherhood.”

These are not showdown times: AMLO

President López Obrador stressed that these are not times of confrontation, but rather times of brotherhood, and although there are differences between countries, they can be resolved through dialogue and listening to the parties.

He ruled out that this decision would have a negative impact on the relationship with the United States, or with the president of that country. Joe Biden.

No, we are two independent countries and have a relationship of friendship and respect. I don’t think so, I don’t think so, he talks about equal footing and has always been respectful, but what’s more, the top is still far away, and we can come to an agreement.”

