They give it official: This will be the new shirt of the Colombian national team

The Colombian national team is preparing to return to the ring with its new captain, coach Nestor Lorenzo. Tricolor has already in the past left the unranked classification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and has begun a new process on its way to the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly organized by Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Although he is already working to strengthen his sporting project, the Argentine strategist’s hand will begin to appear when he announces his first official invitation to the long-awaited debut. The first match will be a friendly against Guatemala, which is scheduled for September 24 in New Jersey, USA..

Two days later, on the 27th of the same month, Tricolor will face the Mexican team in Santa Clara, United States, to close out the FIFA double date.

Although there is no absolute certainty yet about that first list that Lorenzo will make, one thing is clear that has nothing to do with football. It is a fact that the Colombian national team will wear a new shirtin at least one of the two friendly matches that will be held on US soil.

On August 23, through social media, pictures of what will be the new jersey of the national team began to leak out. This information was supported by the Footy Headlines portal, explaining that it is a new strategy used by Adidas, a German company that makes uniforms for the national team.

According to that portal, The sports company uses different influencers to leak national team jerseys Football in some of their videos, as was the case in Colombia.

A week later, this Monday, sports journalist Guillermo Arango indicated that this red shirt would be the new uniform of the Colombian national team. Via his Twitter account, he reported that the new replacement shirt was “officially presented”..

It must be remembered that neither the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) nor Adidas uploaded the images to their official social networks.

Start a new era

On June 14, the new coach of the Colombian national team was introducedwho will have the task of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. In his first international experience, Nestor Lorenzo decided to take on the challenge of leading Tricolor after failing to go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As a coach, the Argentine strategist managed only one team in his career and went to Melgar from Peru, for which he was in charge between December 2020 and July 2022. Knowing already that he would come to the bench in the coffee team, Make Lorenzo the team champion before he leaves.

As a technical assistant he was in different countries, where he was part of the secondary teams of the Argentine national team, since then the right hand of Jose Nestor Pekerman. It must be remembered that he held this position at the absolute Albiceleste and in Colombia between 2012 and 2018.

Before the announcement of the first official invitation to friendly matches against Guatemala and Mexico, Colombia’s new coach called up four goalkeepers to carry out a ‘small duty course’Which will be held “at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation in Bogota”.

Contact technical director Néstor Lorenzo to work with goalkeepers 👇 ^ Alvaro Montero

^ William Cuesta

^ Kevin Mir

^ Jose Luis Chonga#famuscolumbia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/eTgV2rOVF7 – Columbia Selection (FCFSeleccionCol) August 26, 2022

“The work will be led by Alejandro Otamendi, goalkeeper coach for our national team. The federation added in the official statement that the mini-course will be held from Monday, August 29 to Wednesday, August 31 of the same month.

Those named by Nestor Lorenzo are Álvaro Montero (Millionaires), William Cuesta (Deportes Tolima), Kevin Meir (Atletico Nacional) and Jose Luis Chonga (Oil Alliance).

In another statement, it was reported that Chunga will not be able to be on this mini-cycle because he suffers from ‘muscular discomfort’. “In his place, player Juan Valencia of Aguilas Doradas will be part of this working group.”

“Coach Nestor Lorenzo, his assistants and the group of players wish Chunga a speedy recovery, with the hope that he will be part of our team at the next opportunity,” he added.