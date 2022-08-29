Good Colombian presence at the US Open.

by Brandon Martinez Gonzalez

The best Colombian tennis players in recent years will be in attendance at the US Open (the US Open for its English acronym), which begins Monday at the courts of the US Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Daniel Galan, Camila Osorio, Nicolas Barrientos, Christian Rodriguez and the duo of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah will be the Colombian quota that will seek to sign a good presentation at the last Grand Slam of 2022, most importantly being played on solid ground.

Camila Osorio, from Cúcuta, aged 20 and ranked 71 in the world, will be the first national tennis player to play matches. Starting at 10:00 a.m. (Columbia time), she will face Asian-American Anne Lee, ranked 66th in the WTA rankings.

Osorio will have to finish the season with a good performance in the US, as he exits a string of first-round playoffs in previous tournaments.

The second representative to come to court on Monday will be Daniel Galan, number one in the national rankings and 94 in the world, who will face, starting at 6:00 pm, against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth on the ATP list. .

This is the first time that a tennis player from Santander has been able to enter the main draw of the US Open, with which he became the second Colombian to qualify for the first round of four major tournaments (Australia, Ronald Garros, Wimbledon and the USA). , in history, after Santiago Giraldo.

On the other hand, the country will have four tennis players in doubles. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah will seek to repeat the feat they achieved in 2019, when they were champions.

While 35-year-old Nicholas Barrientos from Cali will do a duet with Mexican Miguel Reyes.

The couple comes from making good presentations in the Challenge Tournaments. This will be their second major, as they compete in Wimbledon 2022.

In the doubles there will also be Colombian Christian Rodriguez, who is ranked 73rd among the doubles players in the ATP rankings. All the Colombian players who will be in the stadiums in New York are among the top 100 players in the world in their own way.

Who is the favourite?

Without the presence of Novak Djokovic, who reached the finals of the 2021 edition, the top candidate to win the title in the men’s branch is Russian Daniil Medvedev, the world number one and current champion of the tournament.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are also strong candidates for the title, along with Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.

In the women’s section, Britain’s Emma Raducano, who won in 2021 and became the first in history to win by entering the qualifying stage, was among the favorites to repeat the title. Names such as Polish Iga Swiatek and American Coco Gauff also appear.

This tournament will go down in history as Serena Williams’ last professional tennis player. The events are about to begin and there will be two weeks where tennis will steal the eyes of the whole world with what is happening in the United States