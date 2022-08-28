Athletics: Joshua Cheptegei repeats world 10,000m champion at Oregon 2022

And thePure movement in oregon 2022. Joshua Cheptegei repeated the title of world champion in athletics by reaching the finish line in first place in the 10 thousand meters with a time of 27:27.43, After a heart attack in the final, after an intense “battle” with the Ethiopian Salmon Bariga Which ended up staying off the podium.

The final did not disappoint at all, which was An exciting race from start to finish with the duel between Ugandans, Kenyans, Ethiopians, Spaniards and Americans, Where the latter failed to keep pace with the last stage of the competition.

What was plausible was what Kenyan Stanley Mboro did, who, despite falling during a section of the competition, rose and advanced until he finished second, transcend Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist, Solomon Barriga.

king Barriga was disappointed (and not) in the ten thousand meters final, Because at all times he was cooperating with his compatriot Prijo Aregawi In the first places, but In the last moments they couldn’t keep up and ended up staying outside the top positions. The Olympic champion could not remain in the elite.

for this part, Joshua Cheptegei repeated what he did at the last World Championships in Athletics in Doha 2019, It also held gold with a mark of 26:48.36. Third place at Oregon 2022, within 10,000 metres, went to compatriot Jacob Kiplemo.