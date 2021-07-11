They put state officials for exercise – El Sol de Tampico

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

On the instructions of the Minister of Public Security of Tamaulipas, a total of 76 elements of the state police are undergoing skill tests, one of which is physical fitness.

As a result, on Saturday, the troops were transferred to the Laguna del Carpentero area where they carried out various routine exercises in a green area, both male and female to be in optimal sanitary conditions.

The Tamaulipas Force authorities have declared that officers must abide by the provisions of the guidelines called “The Seven Essential Police Skills” namely; Physical conditioning, knowledge of weapons, knowledge of filling out an approved police report (IPH), police defense, driving emergency vehicles, driving detained persons, disposition and reaction to fire.

These tests are carried out every 3 years, and it is aimed that PEA officers perform well and, above all, be able to act in situations that require their intervention, in order to maintain the safety of the population.

Activities are scheduled to take place at hours that do not overlap with their service hours in the Metropolitan District Control.

