Uruguay’s spending cuts affect scientific research

July 11, 2021, 7:35 a.m.MONTEVIDEO, July 11 (Prensa Latina) The President of the University of the Republic of Uruguay (Udilar), Rodrigo Arem, reiterated today that the possibilities for science research and future vaccine production have been affected by budget cuts.

However, the scientific and university community has been a mainstay in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, which now appears to be calming in the country, and the academic contradicted in his remarks to the weekly Brecha.

The reduction in Odilar’s strategic development plan represents a budget cut of nearly six percent for this year, while the number of universities has increased by 12 percent in 2021, and this equation means fewer resources for more students.

Arem stated that it is “very disturbing from the point of view of development and general knowledge and culture” and reiterated the need to have these means so that Uruguayan and foreign scholars can delve deeply into the country.

The senior research center proposed the creation of a vaccine research institute focused on human and animal health “capable of completing the journey from research to production on an experimental scale, consistent with the preclinical and clinical phases of research,” as described in the document.

When asked about this, the Dean of the Faculty of Chemistry, Alvaro Mumbro, said the health emergency that raised the need to strengthen research with a major focus on interdisciplinary work, by immunologists, microbiologists, medicinal chemists, bioprocesses and bioinformatics, from Among other specialties. .

Arim estimates that $15 million will be needed for the institute, which is expected to be implemented in phases until 2025, “too expensive for the university but not for the country.”

It has materialized among the only Latin American centers of this type, those in Argentina, Brazil and Cuba, where the Finlay Institute created vaccine candidates Soberana 01, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus to counteract Covid-19.

