They reveal the best and worst smell in the world

53 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
Vanilla and foot odor were the most and least pleasant smells among the people. | Photo: Internet.

The Aromatherapy What we like or dislike is determined primarily by the structure of a particular scent molecule.according to scientists from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and Oxford University in the United Kingdom, who in new studio Show it People share scent preferences regardless of their cultural backgroundBeside What is the best and worst smell of all people in the world.

To determine whether People all over the world have the same olfactory perception And they like the same smells, Or if this is something that is culturally learned, the researchers asked 225 people from nine cultures who represented different lifestyles: four groups of hunters and gatherers, five groups with different forms of farming and fishing, Rate odors on a scale from pleasant to unpleasant.

The scents participants were asked to rate are included vanillaWhich smells best, followed by the buttery ethyl substance that smells like Peache.

The smell that most participants considered least pleasant was the smell of isovaleric acid, Which can be found in many foods, such as Cheese, soy milk and apple juice, but also in foot sweat.

One possible reason, according to Artin Archamian, a researcher in the Department of Clinical Neuroscience at Karolinska Institutet, is the reason behind this. People find some smells more pleasurable than others, regardless of culture, which is that these smells have increased the chances of survival during human evolution.

“We now know that there is a global perception of smell that is driven by molecular structure and this explains why we like or dislike a particular scent. The next step is to study why this is by relating this knowledge to what happens in the brain when we smell a particular scent.”

With this study it was found that The structure of the scent molecule determines whether a scent is considered pleasant or notand that some scents were liked more than others, regardless of the participants’ cultural affiliation.

“Cultures all over the world classify different scents similarly regardless of their source, but scent preferences have a personal, albeit not a cultural component.” Archman said.

More Stories

La Jornada: Bucha: the inevitable clarification

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

COVID-19. China orders full closure of Shanghai due to high number of cases

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

La Jornada – Ambassador of Ukraine asks AMLO to reconsider its relationship with Russia

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Ukraine says Russian forces are preparing for an ‘intense’ attack World | Dr..

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Morena goes to 57 votes against electricity reform

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Viktor Orban declares victory in the election

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Argentina’s economy grew 11.7% year-on-year in July

46 mins ago Mia Thompson

The director of The Squid Game surprises with his new intentions for the second season | entertainment

47 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The science that can explain the relationship between time and physical discomfort

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

Emmanol Galdus: “There are few tools as powerful as sport to put a country in the world”

49 mins ago Sharon Hanson

We have a date with iOS 16 on June 6

50 mins ago Leo Adkins