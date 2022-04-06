And the

last weekend, The Ukrainian government has released photos and videos of corpses in the streets of Bucha, a town 37 kilometers from Kyiv, which days ago was in the hands of Russian military forces. He then stated that 410 bodies were found in those towns and other towns near the capital, many of them in mass graves, many of whom had their hands tied and shot in the back of the neck. President Volodymyr Zelensky attributed the result to the executions carried out by withdrawing Russian soldiers, referred to the genocide and demanded that those responsible for crimes against humanity be brought to justice.

This rhetoric was immediately approved – and even increased – by Western rulers and the media, who automatically accepted the Ukrainian president’s version as correct. Yesterday, the US President spoke about pursuing his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for these actions.

In turn, the Moscow authorities immediately denied that the Russian army had committed such atrocities as I described Another production of the Ukrainian regime for Western media highlight it All Russian units abandoned Busha completely on March 30 (that is, three days before the alleged discovery) and debunking widely circulated photos and videos as fake. The Russian police have opened an investigation into the matter, and the Kremlin has asked the United Nations Security Council to analyze it A blatant provocation of the radical Ukrainians .

The available elements indicate that it was possible to commit a barbaric act in some towns near Kyiv, but at present nothing allows us to conclude that it was the Russian forces who occupied these towns.