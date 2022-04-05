COVID-19. China orders full closure of Shanghai due to high number of cases

Reuters

The government has deployed more than 38,000 health workers to Shanghai from other parts of the country.

The authorities in China extended the siege of Shanghai to the entire city and its population of 25 million people, after a new rise in cases of the Covid-19 virus.

So far, separate measures have been taken for the eastern and western sectors, but now the entire city will be subject to unspecified restrictions.

Shanghai is the largest city in China that is under lockdown so far.

The country’s main financial hub has battled a wave of new coronavirus infections for more than a month.

Measures were taken after the number of cases rose to more than 13,000 per day, although these numbers are not high compared to other international situations.

This was said by the residents of some areas of the city Strict regulations mean that no one will be able to leave their residences, not even to collect basic supplies.

They report difficulties ordering food and water online, with items running out before they can add them to their digital shopping carts.

logistical challenge

BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonnell said China had implemented sweeping lockdowns before, but not on the scale of this huge financial city.

The logistical challenges required to confine 25 million people to their homes and feed them are enormous.

According to McDonnell, the social networks there are full Angry residents complain that the food delivery system is full.

Getty Images

A queue of workers makes sure to keep the city stocked, but residents are complaining of difficulties ordering food and water online.

Central quarantine facilities — many with only field beds, no restrooms or other services — are overcrowded.

One of the few reliable media outlets, Caixin, has reported that close contacts of the infected will be transferred to neighboring counties. This may include the displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents.

Millions of people in other Chinese cities have been exposed to citywide restrictions, often after a relatively small number of Covid-19 cases.

Zero covid policy

The recent increase in cases in China, although small compared to some countries, presents a major challenge for Zero Covid strategy pledged by China.

order the government Fast closings and strict restrictions to contain any outbreak.

The policy distinguishes China from most other countries trying to live with the virus.

Zero Covid, or total abolition, has become something of the Chinese government’s mantra, with officials mocking other countries for sacrificing their people at the opening altar, the BBC notes.

Reuters

Incarceration measures in China contrast with openness in other countries.

Some medical professionals have attempted to communicate that, for people who have been vaccinated, infection with the omicron variant likely does not involve hospitalization and can recover at home.

But McDonnell says very few people in China are aware of this and have not been told by state officials and the media.

“At present, the epidemic prevention and control in Shanghai is in its most difficult and most dangerous stage,” said Wu Qianyu, an official with the Municipal Health Commission.

“The general policy of dynamic clearance must be adhered to without hesitation and without hesitation,” he said.

The authorities have deployed more than 38,000 health workers to Shanghai from other cities, in what state media call it The largest medical operation nationwide Since the lockdown in Wuhan at the beginning of 2020.