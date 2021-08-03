This is every country with a Walmart store: Wall St.

Walmart is the world’s largest retailer by sales and the largest by sales and employees in the United States. It has 10,526 stores around the world and about 2.3 million employees. Last year, its sales soared to $559 billion, which definitely puts it at the forefront of the Fortune 500. In fact, Walmart has more offices outside the US than it does in America.

Walmart divides its business into three parts. The first is Walmart US, which has 4,743 stores. Next is Sam’s Club, your wholesale business. The third is Walmart International, which has 5,184 stores. In the last quarter it released financial statements, US revenue was $93 billion. International revenue was $27 billion and Sam’s Club contributed $17 billion. International business does not receive the same vision as a US entity. When the result was announced, CEO Doug McMillon mentioned that international e-commerce business is in the US, and Same’s Club was excluded from his comments.

Founder Sam M. Walton opened his first store in 1945 as the Ben Franklin Store. It started its international business in a joint venture in Mexico in 1991. According to its annual report… “31. January 2021, Wal-Mart’s international division operates in 25 countries.” It has exited its two largest markets in recent years. These are Argentina and Brazil. Walmart sold in Argentina earlier this year and most of its Brazilian operations in 2019.

Walmart store settings outside the US are essentially in similar formats to those in the US, and include grocery stores, grocery stores, supermarkets, store clubs (including Sam’s Clubs), cash, and transportation.

The Department divides international activities into areas:

Walmart International operates through our wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada, Chile and China, as well as our for sale businesses in Japan and the United Kingdom as of January 31, 2021. Walmart International also operates through majority owned subsidiaries in Africa (including Botswana and Ghana Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia), Central America (including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua), India, and Mexico.

These are all the countries where Walmart operates outside the US:

Botswana
Canada
Chile
porcelain
Costa Rica
Salvador
Ghana
Guatemala
Honduras
India
Japan
Kenya
Lesotho
Malawi
Mexico
Mozambique
Namibia
Nicaragua
Nigeria
South Africa
Swaziland
Tanzania
Uganda
United kingdom
Zambia

