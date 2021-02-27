This is how Deep Nostalgia, an AI tool that creates videos of your ancestors, works.

Artificial intelligence will now allow you to see how your ancestors moved, smiled and looked in real life using only photos. The company My heritage Foot Deep Nostalgia, a tool that lets you only 1 photo and a small video It shows you how this person was able to move or gesture.

It allows you to animate the faces of your loved ones in the photos. This new addition produces a realistic description of how an existing person moved in an old photo and examined whether it was taken on a video.

How Deep Nostalgia Works

Uses algorithms Deep learning To produce the results according to My heritageAnd the You can move any of the faces within an image to make them move, blink, and smile.





With the new Deep Nostalgia ™, you can see how a person from an old photo can move around and search if they have been videotaped! Read more: https://t.co/ZwUwzJRQ26 #RootsTech #RootsTechConnect pic.twitter.com/LERXhrqiut – MyHeritage (MyHeritage) February 25, 2021

The company has several possible sequences of gestures that can be applied to an image, each of which comes from a pre-recorded video. This guide directs the movements in animation, allowing you to see the movement of your ancestors.

We analyze the direction of the head and the direction of the eyes, and automatically choose which driver is the best and will be applied to the selected face.

Also, it works with both Photos taken in black and white and colorOr color or color restored photos.

You can animate an image using “Deep Nostalgia” technology on MyHeritage, but you will not be able to see the result until you provide an email address and agree to the terms and conditions as well as its privacy policy.

Steps to animate your photos

To do this on a computer, you must enter a file MyHeritage And create an account through your registration form or by linking your Facebook or Google account.

On the main page, select “Upload a picture” to choose a file from your computer or drag and drop an image of your choice into the image frame. Once uploaded the image, Select a face to move from among the individual faces detected in the image.

According to the company, moving a face in a photo is generally It takes 10-20 seconds, Depending on the duration of the console video that you are applying it to. Once the animated video is ready, it will start playing immediately. Once you finish your animation, you can share it on your social networks.

Deep Nostalgia is also available on the free MyHeritage mobile app, which can be downloaded at http://www.nostalgia.com/ App Store The Google apps.