This is how the earthquake recorded in Lima was witnessed from TV

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

a strong earthquake 6.0 night shook June 22 Lima and different modes They managed to catch the live jolt.

agreed local media s Peru Seismological Agency, the epicenter was 100 km south of كيلومتر lima cityNear the town of Mala.

6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Lima, Peru; They streamed videos

TV stations broadcast on Alive they managed to capture the moment From Strong earthquake.

Earthquake damage in Peru?

So far, the Peruvian authorities have notified At least 20 homes were damaged And stops in some areas of the Lima metropolitan train.

Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries from the earthquake.

mayor lima, Jorge Muñoz reported that 13 of the capital’s 43 districts suffered “some kind of damage” from the earthquake, which caused no casualties.

The National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) determined that in the Lima regions of Villa Maria del Triunfo and La Molina, houses and streets were damaged, as well as in the neighboring coastal city of Callao.

Mayor of Mala Sonia Ramos, he said that eight mud-brick houses were almost destroyed and 10 people were bruised in that region.

The CEO of the Geophysical Institute of Peru, Hernando Tavira, said that 13 aftershocks of the strong earthquake were recorded during the early hours of Wednesday. However, many of them were imperceptible to the population.

Peru experiences at least 100 earthquakes every year Perceivable to the population, it is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of extensive Telluric activity that extends along the western coast of the American continent.

imp

More Stories

Pope: Paul the Apostle today in the Church today

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

President Joe Biden suffered a first setback in the Senate: The Republican bloc rejected the electoral reform bill

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Deworming compound effective against Covid-19

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

International Day of Grandparents: A public indulgence session for the elderly and the faithful

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Abdallah, the Cuban anti-fatal vaccine, reports an efficacy of over 92%.

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The model spoils her face trying a beauty trick

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

E-commerce is already the number one source of business for Estafeta

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Domingo Lemos triumphed in the United States with the introduction of Guatemalan culture into his music

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Opposition to the Tokyo Olympics continued a month after the exhibition began

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

This is how the earthquake recorded in Lima was witnessed from TV

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Achieve desired wellness with Schultz Autogenic training

5 hours ago Mia Thompson