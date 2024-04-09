This is how you can process it, these are the requirements

Peru It was announced that it would be mandatory A visa for Mexicans interested in visiting the country under reciprocityeffective April 20, 2024 Peruvians They will have to present this document to be able to enter Mexico; Here we explain Where the procedure will be performed and what the requirements are.

The government is headed by Dina Bolwarti He expressed his regret in a statement for the decision Mexico requires a visa for Peruvian citizensBecause it undermines efforts to improve bilateral relations and affects programmatic commitments made in the Pacific Alliance.

Peru It was announced that the entry visa into the country will have some exceptions:

Mexican citizens who have Schengen visa, UK, Canada The United States, Australia and Japan

The United States, Australia and Japan the Mexican citizens Who have permanent residence in the countries concerned and in members of the Pacific Alliance.

How to complete visa procedures to travel to Peru?

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru It indicates on its website that the first thing that must be done to carry out the “tourist visa” process is to request an appointment in advance at the official email address: [email protected]. It should be noted that the following information must be included in the email:

name Complete for the applicant.

Complete for the applicant. date of birth.

number From the passport.

From the passport. phone Contact (mobile phone and landline).

Contact (mobile phone and landline). Visa applicationAccording to the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this must be done at least 30 days before traveling to the South American country.

What are the Peru visa processing requirements?

the Peru visa processing requirements It must be attached to the email in which a prior appointment is requested and are as follows:

Tourist visa application form (can be downloaded from the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website).

passport.

Account status.

Certificate in housing.

Criminal record.

Airline tickets (round trip).

Hotel or accommodation reservation (proof).

Proof of employment (if required).

After sending the email with the above documents, you have to wait for it Response from staff of the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign AffairsWhich will set a date and time for the consular interview.

It should be noted that Government of Peru The date when it will be necessary to submit a visa to enter the country, which is visited by millions of people from all over the world due to its great tourist attraction, has not yet been announced.

he The government of Mexico was eliminated in 2012- Entry visa for Peruvians in order to accelerate the flow of people and trade; However, it will be April 20 when the measure will be applied again.