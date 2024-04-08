Earthquake in the United States today, April 8 – Time, size, and location of the epicenter via USGS | New York | California | Solar eclipse in Texas | mix up

Lands United State It experiences a variety of natural phenomena that sometimes pose a certain risk to the population, such as earthquakes. For this reason US Geological Survey (US Geological Survey) analyzes each of these telluric movements by collecting real-time data such as the exact time, location and magnitude of the epicenter of the earthquake. California, Hawaii, Texas, Alaska and New YorkA 4.8 magnitude earthquake occurred recently. In this sense, we share here the latest USGS report on the earthquakes occurring today, Monday 8 April.

An earthquake in the United States today, Monday, April 8, via the US Geological Survey

Follow the Official USGS report Over the Latest confirmed tremors in the United States. Today, Monday, April 8, from the states of California, Hawaii, Texas, Alaska, and New York. Data is supported by an interactive map Latest earthquakes And warning system Vibrating alert.; Remember that the total solar eclipse will occur in 13 states in the country, so do not forget to use appropriate protection if you decide to look at the sun.

What happened to the New York and New Jersey earthquake?

Friday, April 5, 2024 is strong A 4.8 magnitude earthquake It surprised American citizens living in the United States New York and New Jersey. According to scientists from US Geological Survey, is the strongest earthquake in the past forty years in the New York region and the reasons that led to producing this telluric movement are still being studied. for now, United States Geological Survey He analyzes the theory that it could have been a “sleeper” failure.

“We know that there are no active faults in the area where New York is located, but there are many ancient, inactive faults in the region, millions of years old, and we are analyzing that,” said Sarah McBride, a USGS representative. Earthquake program in an interview for the Telemundo network.

He added: “It is possible that one of these ancient, dormant faults has been reactivated and we are looking into this possibility.”

According to the latest study of the National Seismic Hazard Model (NSHM

), about 230 million people in the United States could be affected by potential earthquakes of large magnitude within 100 years. "The new NSHM includes more faults, better characterized ground surfaces, and computational advances that provide the most detailed view ever of our seismic hazards," said Mark Petersen, a USGS geophysicist and lead author of the study.

.

Why do earthquakes occur in California?

California has two tectonic plates: the Pacific plate and the North American plate. The Pacific Plate consists of most of the floor of the Pacific Ocean and the California coast, while the North American Plate consists of most of the North American continent and parts of the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.

The main boundary between these two plates is the San Andreas Fault, which is more than 650 miles long and extends to a depth of less than 10 miles. Several other smaller faults, such as the Hayward (Northern California) and San Jacinto (Southern California), branch off and join the San Andreas Fault.

Instead, the Pacific plate advances northwestward, past the North American plate at a rate of about 2 inches per year. Parts of the San Andreas Fault System accommodate this movement through continuous “slip” that results in many small tremors and some moderate earthquakes.

List of areas in the United States likely to experience earthquakes, according to the US Geological Survey The countries most likely to record tremors are:Texas, California, Alaska, Utah, Virgin Islands, Hawaii, etc

Because it is located along the San Andreas Fault, which is one of the country's major geological faults.

The US Geological Survey presented its new report on seismic zones in the United States territories where there is a high probability of a strong earthquake occurring. (Photo: USGS)

How should I react before, during, and after an earthquake in the United States?

I am sharing with you a useful list of good actions that you should take to be able to face a strong earthquake in the United States or any other country in the world. Apply the following security recommendations that I will show you below:

Before the earthquake occurred in the United States

Constantly check your home infrastructure.

Install security locks, cabinets and shelves.

Store more fragile items in safe places.

Always keep a first aid kit with you.

Find an ideal meeting point where there is enough security for your family.

Educate your family members so they can turn off electricity, gas and water taps.

Prepare a list of emergency numbers to contact doctors, police, civil protection and others.

During an earthquake or earthquake in the United States

Stay away from windows, mirrors and sharp objects that may fall to the floor.

Find shelter under a sturdy table or you can also place it under a door frame.

Cover your head and neck with your arms.

Avoid using elevators and climbing stairs during an earthquake.

Never run out of the building when an earthquake is moving.

After the earthquake that struck the United States

Seek medical assistance to treat people with serious injuries.

Providing first aid and emotional support to injured people who need it.

Do not use your mobile phone irresponsibly, this way you will avoid overloading the lines.

Check for structural damage to your home.

Close faucets to prevent possible leakage of electricity, water or gas.

Do not light candles, matches, or other objects that could cause a fire.

