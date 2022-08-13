This is Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s $180 million mansion and raided by the FBI – El Financiero

“my beautiful home , Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, It is surrounded, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. This has never happened before for President of the United States.”

So he denounced Former President Donald Trump The FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation to determine whether he took classified files from The White House to his residence in Florida.

Trump announced the police action, in a lengthy statement, denouncing that officers had opened his safe in a search he described as evidence of “tough times for our nation.”

The raid marked a sharp escalation in Police scrutiny of Trump It comes at a time when a separate investigation is underway into his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

What is the shape of Mar-a-Lago, Trump Palace?

in 1985Donald J Trump Mar-a-Lago bought who Means “sea to lake”for the Post Foundation and used it as a private residence until 1995.

In April 1995, this palace was established as the Mar-a-Lago Club. It is the last Palm Beach property that still has its buildings and grounds almost identical to its original concept.

The Mar-a-Lago Club, one of the “most respected private clubs in the world,” is located on 20 acres of landscaped gardens overlooking the ocean.

Photo: maralagoclub.com

The dwelling, listed as “Palm Beach’s crown jewel and a recognized landmark on the National Register of Historic Places‘, featuring a ‘fantastic’ pool, beauty salon, world-class spa, five championship red clay tennis courts and a croquet garden.

The property also features two retail stores: a pro tennis store overlooking Lake Worth and a boutique adjacent to the Mar Alago Spa.

In addition, the structure is hurricane-resistant and installed with concrete and steel on the reef; The entire property consists of approximately twenty acres of natural grass.

Photo: maralagoclub.com

The main house is air conditioning Hispano-Moorish style, very popular among Mediterranean villas. Three ships full of Doric stone were brought from Genoa, Italy, to build the outer walls, arches, and part of the interior.

One of the attractions of Mar-a-Lago is the prevalent use of Antique Spanish tiles throughout. Post acquired nearly 36,000 tiles that had been collected by Lady Horace Havermeyer in the nineteenth century.

by page maralagoclub.comThe Trump Organization Millions of dollars have been invested in restoring and improving this “The Jewel of Palm Beach”, Ultimately creating the “best global experience of luxury, relaxation, dining, entertainment and recreation.”

Photo: maralagoclub.com

The value of these properties amounted to 180 million dollars, according to the magazine’s information Forbes.