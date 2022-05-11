This is what the new reactions already available in Mexico look like

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Feedback is now available in Mexico. A few days ago, Mark Zuckerberg himself announced it It started spreading all over the worldbut in our country we had to wait a few more days to start seeing it activated.

The new reactions It’s already available in Mexico on the WhatsApp mobile apps for iOS and Android, as well as web and desktop versions. To use the new reactions on WhatsApp It is only necessary to have the latest version of the applications:

Why can’t I use WhatsApp reactions?

It is important to mention that Some people may still not be able to use WhatsApp reactions. For example, in Team Xataka Mexico, some can see them when someone puts them in a message, but still can’t put it, or they can see and can use it in the phone app, but not on the web, or vice versa.

This is due to the fact that the dissemination of WhatsApp interactions is carried out via servers, that is, the function is activated by gradual waves around the world. This is why some people can actually use it, while others can’t, or may not use it completely. It is only a matter of time before WhatsApp interactions are fully activated for all users.

How to use WhatsApp Feedback

To use WhatsApp reactions is very simple:

  • In mobile apps, we press a message and the six options will appear, choose one, and that’s it
  • On the web and desktop, we place the cursor on a message and a small icon will appear, press and the feedback will appear to place the message
  • To see who replied to messages, for example in groups, whether in applications or on the desktop, select the small reactions icon and the menu will appear. From there we can remove our reactions to messages

