5 phones with the best cameras so far in 2022 | iPhone | Apple | Google Pixel | Samsung Galaxy | OnePlus | Huawei | smart phone

Cameras are a key feature of mobile devices. For several years, it was smart phones They have become a very respectable alternative for taking high-quality photos. Now, the sensors that come from the factory in phones are so powerful that they’re there Categories To properly qualify them, according to Quality subordinate Pictures They can catch it. Best of all, hardware keeps getting better and there is more and more variety of lenses for all tastes.

There is no doubt that for taking a good picture today, a good cell phone can be enough and more than enough, even for shooting a movie. If you are into phone photography sensors, you can’t miss this list of the 5 best photo-capture equipment in 2022.

Top 5: Cell Phones with Best Cameras of 2022

iPhone 13 Pro Max

. Triple Camera Configuration Telephone Star manzana It is enough to take the head of this top. Its 12MP, 3x optical zoom, wide angle and ultra-wide angle do not stand up for themselves, but together. In addition, the artificial intelligence to compensate for the lack of light has been greatly improved in this latest version.

iPhone 13 Pro Max. Photo: Apple

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The best of it Samsung Must present this year in its distinct scope is certainly the correct adaptation of the program. Its AI can handle high resolution and pixel processing to combine up to 9 in 1. On the other hand, the auto frame function works well along with the multi frame speed which can now be captured 4 times faster.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Photo: Samsung

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google has been topping the premium range for years with this series, but in 2022 they were surprised by a massive configuration that powers up to 5 sensors with a 50MP main camera and a 48MP telephoto lens. The Tensor chip is the added value, as it allows interesting functions compatible with Google Assistant.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Photos: Google

Huawei P50 Pro

We have already seen that how limited this terminal is in the face of the (partial) absence of Google services is compensated by Excellent set of sensors. The main camera of this grill is 50MP and is accompanied by a 40MP monochrome sensor, plus telephoto 64 MP wide angle, another 13 MP. All this configuration is well supported by the original software of the equipment and is enough and more than enough for most shots.

Huawei P50 Pro. Photo: Huawei

OnePlus 10 Pro

Another Asian producer presented his best photographic products in a smart phone Until now. The main camera of this station is 48 MP, but it is accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor; However, it lacks the large telephoto lenses found in earlier equipment.

OnePlus 10 Pro Photo: OnePlus

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Recently introduced in Peru, this smart phone has strength 32 MP Selfie Camera. On the back, we find a triple rear camera consisting of a 50MP main lens, 50MP ultra-wide angle, and a 50MP telephoto lens.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will come in three colors: grey, purple and blue. Photo: Xiaomi

Stronger: The Black Shark 5 Pro

Were old Nokia cell phones really very resistant or just a myth?

On YouTube, many content creators have run stress tests to prove how hard Nokia is. In these experiments, these cells are exposed to severe challenges. In some cases, they manage to get past it without getting any scratches, but in others they are not so lucky. Here are some of them.

Nokia withstands falls and bullets, but not hammer blows

The Nokia 3310, the Finnish brand’s most popular phone, has undergone a rigorous resistance test by the ProAndroid YouTube channel. The first consisted in dropping it from different heights, which I managed to get through without problems, because I only lost the cover and the battery, which you can then put back.

The second test was a little more powerful and consisted of repeatedly shooting at a cell phone. Although many thought that the cell phone would stop working, it ended up as if nothing had happened. However, when it was discarded, the damage to the screen was more visible, rendering it unusable.

fall from great heights

Nokia is already known to withstand falls from medium heights, but have you ever wondered if it will survive a fall from a height of 900 feet (about 274 metres). They did this test and connected a cell phone to a drone. After a severe fall, which surprised thousands, the phone was able to turn on, although it was damaged.

Nokia vs hydraulic press

Hydraulic press videos have become so popular on YouTube that many objects are tested and none have been able to do so. Nokia suffered the same fate, as it ended up completely wrecked by the 100 tons of weight exerted by this machine.

What is the HDR mode in my phone’s camera?

Instead of making one HDR mode Take three shots taken with different exposures. Later – using software – these three are combined into one, thus highlighting the best in each of them.

in this way, The goal of HDR mode It’s trying to get as much dynamic range as possible with your mobile camera, manipulating lights and shadows in the best way possible. With this said, try to be able to give more light to the darker areas of the image.

HDR mode tries to help the smartphone camera take pictures as naturally as possible, so it has nothing to do with leaving shadows and highlights on the same light level. The end result is usually an image similar to what you see with your own eyes.

What to do if your Android phone camera is suddenly closed?

The first thing you need to do is to clear the cache stored in the Cameras app. To do this, you must do the following:

Go to device settings.

Find and enter the Applications section.

In the new menu that appears, select Manage applications.

Wait a few seconds for all the information to load and in the search bar type camera.

Now choose the option that says Camera Tools.

Enter Storage and touch the button that says Clear data, which is inside the screen

If the problem persists, the next thing on the list is to try cleaning the RAM of your mobile device. The easiest way to do this is to restart your phone, but you can also choose to close every app you use.

Finally, it is very important to always be aware that the operating system is updated to the latest version. This can protect you from falling victim to any errors or issues like camera crashes.