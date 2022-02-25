To search for DT! Tite announced that he will leave Brazil after Qatar 2022

Tite said, on Friday, that he will close his circle at the head of Brazil as soon as his participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022 ends, for which scratch He is already ranked as the qualifying leader as he will be seeking his sixth world title that has eluded him since Korea and Japan 2002.

“I will be (in charge) until the end of the World Cup. I don’t have to lie here.”The 60-year-old coach said in an interview with the program editorial from chanel SportTV.

Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, better known as Tite, at the helm of ‘Seleção’ since June 2016, will try to end his reign by winning his sixth world title at the tournament that will take place between November and December this year. “I don’t want to win in any way. I have won everything in my career, the only thing missing is the World Cup.”

Tite took over the reins of the Brazil national team that, under Dunga’s leadership, faltered in the South American qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and against all odds was eliminated in the first stage of the Copa America Centenario that was held in the United States in 2016.

The Brazilians have not fallen in the first round of the South American national team championship since Argentina 1987. The blow added to a new wound at that time and it still makes Brazil proud to this day, 7-1 defeat against Germany in the semi-finals of the World Cup, which it hosted in 2014.

Led by his victories with Corinthians de Sao Paulo, with whom he won the Brazilian League in 2011 and 2015, the Libertadores and the Club World Cup in 2012, the expert coach straightened the course of the team. Canarinha Ranked as the regional qualifying leader for Russia, the same feat she is repeating on this cycle towards the next world championships.

‘highly focused’

In those World Cup finals, he fell in the quarter-finals with Belgium (2-1), led a group that included Neymar, but even got to win the America’s Cup held in Brazil a year later. After the elimination on Russian soil, her contract was renewed until the end of Qatar 2022, a moment that will mark the end of her successful run as one of the favorites to win the title in Doha.

“I am very focused on my work. I am aware of the courses. “I am a man who had the opportunity to be here, like so many other high-ranking professionals who have the ability” to lead Brazil.

In Brazil, he is credited with rebuilding the team’s atmosphere, despite Neymar’s frequent controversies, and spearheading a generational change of men like PSG 10, Marquinhos, Casemiro, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and, most recently, Rafinha, Anthony or Vinicius Jr.

Neymar is out of the Copa America in 2019 due to injury Photo: AP

Although he traveled to Qatar, and his team was leading the qualifiers without any defeat (12 wins and three draws), Football doubts his team’s lack of brilliance, despite achieving record results.

Since sitting on a bench where world champions such as Mario Lobo Zagallo, Carlos Alberto Parreira or Luiz Felipe Scolari have passed, Tite has guided green, with a performance of 79.5%, a product of 51 wins, 14 draws and only five losses. His coaches scored 144 goals (2 goals per match) and conceded 25 goals (0.3 per match).

Only two of the five setbacks were in official matches, that of Belgium at Russia 2018 and one perhaps more painful, in the 2021 Copa America final against arch-rivals, Lionel Messi of Argentina, in the Maracana, which meant an unforgettable championship double for what recent years have been. For Brazil after the disappearance of personalities such as Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho and Kaka.

With information from Agence France-Presse