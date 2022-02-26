Motagua fans scold Diego Vazquez in Seattle and tell him to leave: ‘We don’t love you anymore’

Motagua fans reacted very annoyed to this The painful elimination of the blue team in the CONCACAF Champions League After being crushed by the Seattle Sounders in the United States, the most prominent of them is the coach Diego Vazquez.

A large number of Motagüenses fans made the trip to Seattle to support their team, but left the field disappointed after the humiliating 5-0 hit that saw them knocked out of the MLS table by the quarter-finals of the Concampions.

Fans showed up at the Motagua team hotel in Seattle. “I don’t blame you (the players), Diego should go,” a follower released the team’s reprimand.

“Your cycle is over. Diego, we don’t love you anymore, you have already lost the fans’ love,” they shouted at the Argentina coach.