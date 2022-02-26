Motagua fans scold Diego Vazquez in Seattle and tell him to leave: ‘We don’t love you anymore’
Seattle, United States.
Motagua fans reacted very annoyed to this The painful elimination of the blue team in the CONCACAF Champions League After being crushed by the Seattle Sounders in the United States, the most prominent of them is the coach Diego Vazquez.
A large number of Motagüenses fans made the trip to Seattle to support their team, but left the field disappointed after the humiliating 5-0 hit that saw them knocked out of the MLS table by the quarter-finals of the Concampions.
Fans showed up at the Motagua team hotel in Seattle. “I don’t blame you (the players), Diego should go,” a follower released the team’s reprimand.
“Your cycle is over. Diego, we don’t love you anymore, you have already lost the fans’ love,” they shouted at the Argentina coach.
“We’ve traveled 48 hours,” another La Barbie fan exclaimed. “For four days we have been suffering from hunger and we have been on the road since Monday,” he added.
Diego Vazquez paused for a moment, with a serious face, listening to the complaints of the Motagua fans, while captain Jonathan Roger tried to calm things down.
“That arrogance he has, you first came with humility and now you are conceited. Go away, your cycle is over,” another fan scolded him.
Motagua added another difficult international failure under Diego Vazquez.
