Who are the competitors in the U-20 and when do they play in the World Cup?

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

The Mexico women’s national under-20 team begins its World Cup journey, and here we present everything you need to know about the CONCACAF tournament.

It starts this Friday Concacaf W Under-20 Championship, The best teams in the region will seek to win one of the three tickets available for the World Cup in Costa Rica, scheduled for next August. Mexico’s national team, led by Maribel Dominguez, makes its debut on Saturday against Panama and boasts an important line-up made up of players from the Women’s MX League, the USA League and the English Premier League.

For CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup, ESPN He shares what you need to know about the Mexican national team and the struggle for the next World Cup ticket.

Who are the competitors and when does the Mexican U-20 women’s team play?

The Mexican national team under 20 She is in Group D of the CONCACAF tournament before the World Cup, and in the first stage of the competition she will face Honduras, Guyana and Panama. On paper, Mexico has an easy stage to qualify for the direct elimination stage.

The Mexican national team will debut on Saturday, February 26, against Panama at 7:00 pm, knocking out its first team from the 2019 World Cup in France. Later, Maribel Dominguez’s team will have to face Guyana (5:00 pm) on Monday 28th of this month, while the Aztec team’s last competition will be against Honduras on Wednesday, March 2nd (5:00 pm).

If they do well in the first three matches, Mexico will advance to the Round of 16 of the Concacaf W Category Championship to be held on Friday, March 4th.

What does Mexico’s U-20 squad look like?

Maribel Dominguez, Technique Mexico national under-20 teamHe summoned 20 footballers to search for a ticket for the World Cup for the category to be held in Costa Rica.

Here we share the Aztec players who will fight to beat CONCACAF with good football:

goalkeepers: Celeste Espino and Paula Manrique.

Defenses: Emily Bautista, Carol Cazarez, Jana Gutierrez, Kimberly Guzman, Samantha Lopez, Daniel Monroy and Alexandra Ramirez.

Midfielders: Paula Chaveiro, Daniel Delgado, Silvana Flores, Isabella Gutierrez, Maritza Maldonado, Amanda Marroquin, Natalia Mollon and Annette Vazquez.

In front of me: Eileen Aviles, Tatiana Flores and Alexia Villanueva.

Which stadiums and teams are participating in the Concacaf W Under-20 Championship?

The Concacaf W U-20 Championship It will be held in the Dominican Republic and will consist of 16 teams, United State Beside Mexico They are the favorite teams to reach the Grand Final and get a ticket to the next World Cup.

The teams that will participate in FIFA U-20 World Cup They are: Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda, Canada, Cuba, Curaçao, El Salvador, the United States, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

The tournament will see the group stage and the top three teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage. From the Round of 16 to the Grand Final, one match will be played.

hero team Before the World Cup Together with the second and third place will be ranked into FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica Which will be held from 10 to 28 August this year.

