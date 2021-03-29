Today – Jim Crow

Ryan Jim Crow This is how the current drive for voting restriction in the United States is demonstrated. It is particularly directed against the black population, and it is pushed into states such as Iowa and Georgia. In the end, activism for these residents to vote decisively favored Biden against Trump.

Crowe was a comic character played by Thomas Dartmouth Rice circa 1830. His popularity towards the end of that decade led to a pejorative term against the black population. It was used to designate the set of laws that created apartheid between 1876 and 1965; Therefore, it has a strong historical and political resonance in terms of resistance and civil liberties in that society.

Trampi’s legacy is great. He highlights what is now known as the “big lie” of the electoral fraud against him that, among other things, led to the attack on the Capitol building when Biden was confirmed winning. Republican congressmen, along with some conservatives, even as they remain silent, are taking advantage of the situation to limit voting, which is the essence of what is considered democracy in that country. The image of a Georgia governor locked in his office seated and surrounded by five white lawmakers, all the same, signing the law, while outside arrested a black lawmaker trying to get in, is more categorical than the words that can be said.

This was put up ironically in Arizona, where it was said that the law’s purpose was to ensure that only “privileged voters” could go to the polls, violating the rights to do so. Everywhere there are people, who feel themselves like the ancient Athenians, acknowledge this position. Pragmatically and paradoxically, Churchill said: “Democracy has been said to be the worst form of government, except for all the other forms that have been discussed from time to time.” This allows for lengthy discussions, but the revived Jim Crow laws are racist and shameful.

The Federal Congress has proposed a People Act (the People’s Act) that is the largest reform of democracy of the past half century and focuses on racial justice. Republicans’ actions at the local level are to counter this proposal that addresses the restrictions imposed on black voters, both younger and poorer.

One aspect related to this issue relates to the power of people, some call it people, other citizens, which seems more accurate and, above all, beneficial in terms of practice, on the one hand, and protection, on the other hand. Other, civil rights to protect themselves from the government.

In the United States, the Second Amendment to the Constitution states that a well-organized militia is essential to the security of a free state, in addition to constituting the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

This issue is not trivial and has provoked difficult confrontations and has to do with multiple murders. Likewise, it generates different interpretations of the Supreme Court of Justice. According to one of them, the Second Amendment: “has no effect other than restricting the powers of the national government.” So it’s a matter of how citizens protect themselves from the government, which is really important. I am thinking now of the case of Myanmar.

Protecting yourself as citizens from the authority of the government is definitely a key issue. It is covered by various laws and provisions and with a strong and well-formed corporate structure, without excessive burdens, but also by effective, transparent and accountable means of operation. Organizations are strong and beneficial only when they are legitimized by what they do and the added social value they provide. Its history is closely related and cannot be subject to the needs of governments at that time.

In the current dispute between the federal government and the National Electoral Institute regarding the lack of documentation on campaign expenditures for some candidates in the local elections, he was attacked under the pretext that the institute’s decision in this regard had not been effective before. You may then be wondering why this failure has not been the subject of reference and dispute. There is no good politically speaking for the state to put the National Election Institute on the ropes, as well as other institutions. There has to be a way to master it and the first instinct is to not finish it.

This is another aspect of the principle of the legitimate defense of citizens against government authority. The government does not accept everything and is even less infallible. Elections and the right to vote are one of the few ways to express the will of the citizens. Not enough, other filters are needed to fulfill political commitments in a verifiable manner and within a framework of checks and balances: the three forces, the press, civic organizations, political parties, institutions of all kinds, and a structure that tends to be imperfect and needs dams.