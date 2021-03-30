La Jornada – Interjet will start the negotiation process with creditors

36 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City. Interjet will begin a negotiation process with its suppliers to “restructure the company’s obligations in an orderly manner,” as announced in a statement.

Days after announcing that it will enter bankruptcy before the end of April and will also seek financial restructuring in the United States, under Chapter 11 of that country’s bankruptcy law.

He added that his management team and investors continue to search for “firm solutions” that would allow the situation that the company is going through once and for all without operations for more than three months.

“Conversations have been deepened with potential investors to obtain the required financial viability, and each of them has demonstrated great confidence in the process that is being followed, allowing us to be optimistic that it is proceeding in the right sense,” Interjet added in a statement.

According to what the airline revealed, there have been three firm proposals for capitalization, namely, Sigma, WTI and Lufthansa Consulting, and the latter denied that it had such an intention, since its services are only consulting services.

