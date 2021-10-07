Today’s news October 6, 2021 What you need to know from 2:00 pm in a minute

Uno TV brings you the news The most important of October 6 in one minute until noon. Expand file information Brief summary In the following links:

Mexico recorded 7,682 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours

The Ministry of Health reported that Mexico recorded 3 million 691 thousand 924 cases of the emerging coronavirus, in addition to 279 thousand and 894 deaths from the same cause.

Two catalysts experts win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Benjamin List of Germany and David Macmillan, for developing a new tool for building molecules.

British minister confuses the term “misogyny” and rains criticism

British Justice Minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday mocked his description of misogyny as a “man against woman or woman against man” stance.

The case of a girl burned with a knife in Puebla: they have already arrested her grandmother

In Puebla, the grandmother of a girl and her mother who were burned with a knife, were arrested in Tecamachalco, deployed on September 21, linked to the operation.

Weather in Mexico: Heavy to very heavy rain

Weather forecast Front 2 will remain steady from the Gulf of Mexico to southern Veracruz, and will interact with a low pressure channel over Campeche Sound, resulting in heavy to very intense rain accompanied by electrical discharges in the east and southeast. of the country, including the Yucatan Peninsula.

Check out this and other news in triple w.unotv.com