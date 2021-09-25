Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Ugandan weightlifter Julius Siketoliko has been found

a Ugandan weightlifting Police said Tuesday that he was located four days after he disappeared from his training camp in Japan, and left a message saying he wanted to find a job.

“The man has been located Today, in Mai Governorate, there are no injuries or involvement in any crime.”

“He was carrying his identity document and he introduced himself. It was not clear who would take care of him, the team or the embassy,” he added.

The alarm went off on Friday after that Julius Siquitoliko You will not appear for a COVID-19 test and you will not be found at your hotel.

The 20-year-old recently discovered that he would not be able to compete in Tokyo OlympicsWhich opens on Friday due to a problem in the Olympic quota.

In his room, he left a message asking them to send his things to his family in Uganda, according to agents in Izumisano, in Prefecture. OsakaWhere the team was concentrated before the games.

On Tuesday, police said, the athlete traveled to Nagoya, central Japan, and then near Gifu Prefecture, before moving to Mie Prefecture.

The officer added, “He was found in the house of some people who had a relationship with him. He did not resist. He cooperates and we are still interrogating him about his motives.”

The Ugandan Foreign Minister said that the Ugandan authorities had been informed of his arrest, Henry Okello, a la AFP.

“We are working with the Japanese government to understand the circumstances of the weightlifter’s disappearance and how he was credited,” Okello explained.

“The Ugandan government has already apologized to Japan. It is unacceptable behavior and betrayal,” he added.

This young athlete recently won the bronze medal in African Weightlifting Championships Ugandan sports officials told AFP that despite his youth, he has a lot of experience.

In Japan, strict restrictions were planned for all participants in the Games, coinciding with the worsening health crisis in the country.

Athletes must pass daily tests and their movements are highly restricted, limited to transportation between their accommodation, training centers and competition.