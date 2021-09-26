Unstoppable: Rommel Koyoto scores his third consecutive MLS goal

49 mins ago Sharon Hanson

United State

Rommel Kyoto He is still playing in the Major League Soccer, and this Saturday he scored his sixth goal of the season for the team CF Montreal Football.

“El Romántico” was present on the scoreboard, although his team unfortunately lost by a score 2-1 vs Columbus Crowe On a new day of the American Football League matches in the United States.

in 92 minutes, Striker Catracho was responsible for pushing the ball to the back of the net after the ball hit the post in the first place after a Honduran teammate’s shot.

Unfortunately in the end the club did not even reach a draw and ended up with a painful loss that left it in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a score of 37 points.

For Rommel Kyoto, it was his third consecutive MLS goal and his sixth year of the season. Their next game will be against New England on Wednesday, September 29th at 5:30 PM.

Later, the striker will join the Honduran national team to play the CONCACAF octagon where he will face H Costa Rica, Mexico and Jamaica agreed in clashes on October 7, 10 and 13.

