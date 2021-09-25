Cuban Olympic champions today in world rowing

33 mins ago Sharon Hanson

According to the federation’s website: www.canoeicf.com, the Cuban duo, who have won many medals in world cups and competitions, will participate in the fifth track of the first road elimination competition along with four other pairs, i.e. Uganda for the two and Spain (3 ) and China (6) and Canada (7).

The task looks easy, as the top three of each test advance straight to the rowing final, a stage they must reach to defend their Olympic best time (3:24.995 minutes), with one they won in the Japanese capital.

These times beat the best world champion (3:40.55 minutes), held by a Chinese duo, and the best world championship (3:25.091 minutes), back to a German couple.

Torres and Jorge will also seek to clear the way to the podium in the 500 metres, the distance to be called the Paris 2024 Games, which will start in qualifying on Friday.

The purpose of the duo from the largest of the Antilles is great, as they want to get the gold medal that they lack in their silver loot and tan on the planet.

Jorge will have more action on the watercourse, as he will also line up in the car (C-1) at 5,000 metres, on Sunday.

Cuba also participates in the World Cup with the other three canoeers who took part in the Japanese multi-sport event, Jose Ramon Belair, Yarislides Cirillo and Catherine Nuevo.

Belair will compete in the C-1 at 1,000 metres, on Thursday, and the 500m (Friday), while Cirillo will compete several times, in the C-2 at 500 with Nuevo (Thursday) and 200 (Friday), and in the C-1 fast 200 (Friday) and five thousand meters (Sunday).

Cuban Olympic champions today in world rowing

