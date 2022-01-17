Tonga flag bearer in Tokyo 2020 suffers from drama due to volcanic eruption

beta tofufu , which spread quickly due to the clothes he took off during The delegation parade during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016 , Note that He has no contact with his relatives After the eruption of the Hong-Tonga-Hong-Hapai volcano.

Because it was not present in the archipelago at the time of the volcanic eruption, Taekwondon lost any contact with them, something he announced on social networks Where he also called the world to pay attention to what is happening.

“Thank you all for the messages. I don’t have a word from my parents or my family in Haapai . All communications in Tonga are down. Set up a fundraising campaign. While I cannot help the family at this time, I will focus on the country as more information emerges,” he initially wrote on social media.

He later insisted that he still could not contact his father in Vitongo and the rest of his family in Hapai, which he was very afraid of, since he lives on the coast, which was damaged by the tsunami, as far as is known. .

“The initial reports were disastrous and all contact with my country was cut off.. We are looking for donations to help our island kingdom (…) We need to rebuild everything that was damaged,” he added.

Tonga suffers ‘significant damage’ after tsunami New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday it was caused by a volcanic eruption, although there is no information yet on casualties.

Communication links with Tonga, an archipelago of more than 170 islands and about 105,000 people in the South Pacific Ocean, are limited by The tsunami damaged undersea communication cables and caused power outages, noted the New Zealand President, who collected information from her country’s officials in Tonga.

Since the violent eruption of the Hongga Tonga Tonga Hong Hapai submarine volcano, which protrudes for about eight minutes and can be seen from space, was recorded around 5:20 pm local time on Saturday (4:20 GMT), the news has come from Tonga. Rare as there is no contact.

