Tsunami waves hit California after Tonga volcano eruption

On Sunday, the United States concluded its programme Tsunami alert on the west coast of the countryHours after the eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga promotion Waves over a meter long in California, However Didn’t cause any major damageauthorities said.

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning Saturday for the California coast. Low-lying areas, such as harbors and shoals, were expected to appear Experience light to moderate floodingagency said.

the The highest waves ever recorded It was 1.3 meters in Port Saint Louis, about 300 kilometers north Angels and 1.1 meters in Crescent City, near California’s border with Oregon.

Below we show you the damage he causes Tsunami waves in different cities in California.

According to local media, There is no indication that the tsunami caused deathsSerious injuries or extensive property damage, after authorities urged residents across the West Coast to avoid the coastal area.

The tsunami caused “minor flooding” in Santa Cruz portWhere the beaches are closed and A person was evacuated from commercial areas near the coastAlthough no one is forced to leave their home, he told Grid CNN City Manager Elizabeth Smith.

in Berkeley About 110 people were evacuated from ships and ports in the coastal areaAccording to local media, Berkleeside; Most beaches in the south of the state were closed due to the alert.

on an island Tonga, in the South Pacific, and The eruption of the volcano caused a tidal wave that hit the coasts hard And hit the homes and buildings on the seashore in North Tongatapu for a few minutes.

This phenomenon was also observed in Japan, with waves exceeding a meter in height, and in other countries such as Chile, where almost the entire coast was evacuated from the country. in a PeruAnd On Saturday, two women drowned on a beach in the north of the country due to strong waves.

city ​​police, Anthony Blink, expressed concern about Volcano eruption in Tonga In a tweet posted late Saturday night, he offers aid to the Pacific nations affected by what happened.

