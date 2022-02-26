Top 10 Netflix releases in March

Although the series was expected to be a hit, Netflix never imagined The Bridgertons would become the most-watched on the platform, with a total of 82 million views worldwide in its first 28 days of release alone.

Now finally comes his long-awaited new season, which follows the love affairs of Daphne’s older brother, Anthony, who he plays Jonathan Bailey. In addition, we will see among other things Adam’s ProjectAn interesting science fiction movie starring Ryan Reynolds, About a man who travels back in time to ask himself for help when he was 13 years old.

lost in the arctic

In 1909, a Danish expedition led by Captain Ignar Mikkelsen (Koster-Waldau) undertook a mission to show that Greenland was not divided into two pieces of land. In this way, the Danes want to avoid a US claim to the area. Icelandic adventure production, based on real events. Premiere on March 2.

Weekend in Croatia

Leighton Meester stars in this kidnapping and disappearance thriller about two friends on a weekend in Croatia, one of whom goes missing. The other insists on finding out what happened, but clues lead her to discover bitter secrets. Premiere March 3rd.

Andy Warhol Diaries

A short biographical documentary series, comprehensively recounting Andy Warhol’s life through valuable archival photographs, personal diaries and interviews. Premiere on March 9th.