Where to see the Oscar nominees 2022

On March 27, 2022, the ninety-fourth edition of Oscar Awards, an event expected by all movie lovers. If you also want to be a part of this celebration, you better start by watching the films that have been nominated in each category, and to make this task easier for you, We tell you where you can see them.

the best movie

Along with Best Director, Best Film is one of the most important awards bestowed by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. this time 10 great films were nominated for this category, which you can find on the following sites:

Belfast – in Cinepolis from March 10

The Power of the Dog – Available on Netflix

Dune – Available on HBO Max

West Side Story – Currently on Cinépolis and Cinemax

Licorice Pizza – Currently in Cinépolis and Cinémex

Coda – Available on AppleTV + and Amazon Prime Video

King Richard – Available on HBO Max

Don’t Look – Available on Netflix

Drive My Car – Coming Soon to MUBI

Nightmare Alley – Currently in Cinépolis and Cinemax

best actor

The main characters and minor characters of the works that celebrated 2022 will also be honored at these awards. 10 actors in total were selected for the “Best Actor” and “Best Supporting Actor” awards, Their films that we tell you where to see below:

Will Smith – King Richard – Available on HBO Max

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog – Available on Netflix

Andrew Garfield – Tag, tag…Boom! Available on Netflix

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth – Available on AppleTV +

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos – Available on Amazon Prime Video

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast – at Cinépolis from March 10

Troy Kutsur – CODA – Available on AppleTV + and Amazon Prime Video

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of a Dog – Available on Netflix

Jesse Plemons – Dog Power – Available on Netflix

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos – Available on Amazon Prime Video

Best Actress

Last year, we had some of the best female performances we’ve seen in a long time. However, the Academy considered only ten actresses in total for the “Best Actress” and “Best Supporting Actress” awards. Films in which all these women appeared can be found on the following sites:

Kristen Stewart – Spencer – Currently at Cinépolis

Olivia Colman – The Missing Daughter – Available on Netflix

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos – Available on Amazon Prime Video

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Moms – Available on Netflix

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Currently on Cinemax

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana Debus – West Side Story – Currently on Cinépolis and Cinemex

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog – Available on Netflix

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard – Available on HBO Max

Jesse Buckley – The Missing Daughter – Available on Netflix

Judi Dench – Belfast – in Cinepolis from March 10

Best Animated Movie

Animation is a genre practically born with cinema, and to celebrate the genre’s work for years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is awarding the “Best Animated Film” award. This time we found five nominations that you can see as follows:

Magic – Available on Disney +

Escape – not available at the moment

Mitchells vs. The Machines – Available on Netflix

Luca – Available on Disney +

Raya and the Last Dragon – Available on Disney +

Best International Film

Although the Academy Awards are held in the United States to promote and reward productions from that country, the Academy was also concerned with honoring great films from other countries. Five foreign films were nominated for “Best International Film”, which can be viewed in the following places:

The worst person in the world – at Cinépolis and Cinemex starting March 17

Drive My Car – Coming Soon to MUBI

Escape – not available at the moment

Lunana: Bulls in Class – Currently unavailable

This is God’s Hand – Available on Netflix

Best Documentary

Since cinema is more than just entertainment, the Academy Awards have also made sure to recognize the most important documentaries. Unfortunately, Of the five nominees, only one is available to Mexican viewers.

Ascencion – Not available at the moment

Attica – Not available at the moment

Escape – not available at the moment

Writing with Fire – Not available at the moment

Summer of Soul – Available on Star +

Best short film

Finally, we have the “Best Short Film” category, where small works are rewarded in duration, though big in their ambitions. The five nominated short films (and where to find them) can be viewed below:

The Long Goodbye – Available on AppleTV+

On My Mind – Available on YouTube

Please wait – not available at the moment

Dress – not available at the moment

Wing Kachuu – Not available at the moment

As you can see, the Oscar 2022 It looks very promising, as every category seems to be filled with valuable productions: from documentaries, through animations and even short films. We repeat: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Honoring Ceremony will take place next Sunday, March 27thYou have time to catch up and see each of the bars we mentioned above.

And you, are you ready to start the 2022 Oscar Film Marathon?

***

