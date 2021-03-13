Torreón School of Medicine is the best in Mexico, El Siglo de Torreón

Students of the Autonomous University of Coahuila School of Medicine from the Torreon, Saltillo and Pedras Negras Group scored impressive results on the National Examination for Aspirational Medicine (ENARM).

Of the 193 students who applied from La Laguna, 100 students were selected, while 149 were selected from the Southeast and 82 students, in addition to the Northern Medical College, 40 students were accepted and 20 were admitted.

Thus, Torreon College of Medicine entered the top 10 of the best public and private universities in Mexico, emphasizing academic quality, responsibility, and a commitment to maintaining the preparation and monitoring strategies of each of its students, thanks to constantly trained and fully paid tutors. Training to achieve these results.

For its part, the capital’s campus has reached the twelfth place, which means a drive to keep projects on the right track to continue on the national radar and improve in every way.

Majors that are integrated into it

Anesthesiology, General Surgery, Epidemiology, Quality of Clinical Care, Audiology, Otology, Speech Therapy, Geriatrics, Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, sports medicine and physical activity, rehabilitation medicine, emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, nuclear medicine and nuclear imaging, ophthalmology, clinical pathology, pediatrics, psychiatry, trauma and orthopedics.