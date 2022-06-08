Two new types of coronavirus are gaining momentum in the United States

This content was published on Jun 08, 2022 – 19:03

Washington, June 8 (EFE). Two relatively new variants of the omicron strain of coronavirus, BA.4 and BA.5, have been gaining momentum in recent weeks in the United States, at a time when the country has practically returned to overall normality, but this coincides with the epidemic’s recovery.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), BA.4 and BA.5—which are responsible for the spike in infections in South Africa during April and May—already account for 13% of cases detected in the United States.

Just a week ago, these variants were responsible for only 6% of cases; A month ago, it barely had a presence in the US, which indicates that its expansion is happening at a very high rate.

The White House covid-19 response coordinator, Ashish Jha, said in an NBC interview that his prediction is that in late summer or early fall, BA.4 and BA.5 will be the most common variants of the coronavirus in the country.

These variants, which were first discovered in South Africa in early 2022, are more contagious than other omicron strains and have a greater ability to circumvent the immune defense system, although they have not yet been shown to cause more serious disease than omicrons. from omicron.

The United States is going through a moment of confusion around the pandemic, as the country resumed its usual practice in terms of economic activity and even preventive measures such as the use of masks, but nevertheless, infections are on the rise, and many experts warn that the numbers do not reflect the true scale of cases. EFE

