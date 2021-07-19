Two streets on the east side of El Paso closed due to flooding

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

a step- Employees of the El Paso City and Streets Department of Maintenance have temporarily closed two streets in East El Paso due to flooding and severe erosion from today’s heavy rain.

The intersection of Tony Lama Street and Merchant Street was closed to protect the traveling public and allow a swamp repair developed on the highway during the storm. McRae Boulevard off Sims Drive and Acer Avenue were also closed due to weather damage. The closure of both roads will remain in effect until further notice

The storm hit many parts of El Paso, causing road flooding. In response, the Street and Maintenance teams have begun an initial assessment of the damage caused by the storm and will continue to monitor road conditions, carry out repairs and clean up debris that has washed up the streets over the next few days.

The city would like to remind the public that many streets within the city limits are designed to carry rainwater into sewage systems. The traveling public are asked to take extra precautions when driving in water on the streets, as moving water on the roads a few inches can be dangerous.

More Stories

Thief sprays carry shoplifting repellent; poisoned more than 30

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The government of Cuba assumes 100,000 people will be mobilized for the regime

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Two women fall from a ravine when a hammock breaks in a Russian ravine – SinEmbargo MX

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Priests respond to Pope Francis’ restrictions

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Does a plant-based diet help fight menopause? Science says yes

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

I’m sick of Biden: Mike Pence

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States ends its preparations for Tokyo with its victory over Spain

7 mins ago Leland Griffith

UNESCO’s new look at the economic impact on the creative industries

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Guanzhou’s arrival in the games

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Two streets on the east side of El Paso closed due to flooding

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

How is the Cryptocurrency market in 2021 different than previous years?

2 hours ago Leo Adkins