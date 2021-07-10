Uganda. – Contestant Bobby Wayne launches his party ahead of Uganda’s 2021 presidential elections

Madrid, July 22. (European Press) –

Ugandan opposition member of parliament Robert Kyangolani, better known as Bobby Wayne, launched his party, the National Unity Platform, on Wednesday, ahead of next year’s presidential election, in which he is expected to face the incumbent, Yoweri Museveni.

Bobby Wayne was appointed leader of the Uganda National Party, who submitted documents for registration to the electoral commission, during a ceremony in the capital Kampala, Uganda’s New Vision newspaper reported. The new formation icon is an umbrella.

During the ceremony, the opponent stressed that it is “another important step in the liberation struggle” and stressed his belief in the need to preserve the movement of popular power – which he leads himself – as a “glue that brings people together regardless of their politics.” affiliation. “

“As you know, our message was mission 2021,” he said, referring to the presidential elections in which he expressed his desire to “overcome and end the dictatorship.” “We must act and do it now,” he added, defending the need to create a party for this.

He also explained that choosing the umbrella as a symbol was due to the fact that he “believes in national unity.” According to a message posted on his account on the social networking site Facebook, he said, “We believe in having a platform that unites all oppressed Ugandans.”

“We have consistently said that we are a nonviolent movement and that we have no plans to create a military wing. What we are doing is launching a political wing of our movement to ensure that our mission of using elections as a strategy in the liberation struggle is successful,” he says.

Thus, the party emerged as a political arm of the Popular Forces Movement led by the well-known Ugandan singer, who had previously announced his intention to submit his candidacy for the presidency of the African state, for which he established an alliance with the party in June. Former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye.

The goal of both is to avoid a new mandate for Museveni, who would be able to go to the polls again after Parliament raised the minimum age that would have prevented him from running, because by then he would be over 75.

The incumbent president, who has been in power since 1986, collected on Tuesday the documents needed to be re-elected as a candidate for his party, the National Resistance Movement, in the elections in which he will seek a sixth term.