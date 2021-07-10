Uganda: Two people charged with attempting to assassinate Ugandan minister in Kampala attack

18 mins ago Leland Griffith

Madrid, 28 (European Press)

On Monday, the Ugandan authorities filed charges against two people with the attempted assassination of Ugandan Transport Minister Katumba Wamala on June 1 in the capital Kampala, an event that killed two people, including her daughter. .

A court in Nakawa announced the charges against the two suspects, Yusuf Nyanzi and Hussain Ismail Siropola, accused of two murders, according to Ugandan newspaper “Nile Post”.

The attack was carried out by armed men on board two motorbikes who opened fire on the car in which Amala was traveling. He was wounded in the arm and he has resumed his work now. The fatal victims are his daughter and the car driver.

Subsequently, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni called those responsible for the attack “pigs” and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. “We will defeat the criminals, as we have done in the past,” the president said on his Twitter account.

The African country has been the scene of several similar attacks in recent years, including the killing of a former police spokesman and a politician allied with President Museveni, both of whom were shot by unknown assailants on motorbikes.

