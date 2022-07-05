Uganda rejects report on alleged aid to Tigray against Ethiopia

The text has been published under the name First Forward (Avance) xxx2xxx in Ethiopian media since last May, among other details they reported that Uganda is training Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front members in Karamoja subregion.

Additionally, it passes funding to the rebels via South Sudan.

But UPDF spokesperson Brigadier Felix Kulaygi said the document constitutes a complete fabrication exposing the author’s ignorance of simple basic facts; First, Uganda is not located on the border with Ethiopia.

Second, James Kabarebe was not Uganda’s Minister of Defense. Third, the Ugandan ambassador to South Sudan has never met the so-called General Akol Kor, the man in uniform added.

However, the report came a few months after the army’s ground forces chief and eldest son of President Yoweri Museveni, Lieutenant-General Muhozi Kainerogaba, announced on Twitter his support for the Tigray rebels and accused the Ethiopian government of human rights abuses.

Diplomats, including UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, said Delphine Museveni’s statements for the 2026 elections put all Ugandans in Ethiopia and the region at risk.

Last May, Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Vincent Sembiga flew to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and met with the commander of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, Marshal Berhanu Gola. The duo discussed security issues, including the alleged report.

They consider Ethiopia the mother of Africa, Sembiga said, and that “any force hostile to Ethiopia will never operate in Uganda.”

Two weeks later, another meeting was held at the Ministry of Defense headquarters attended by Simbiga, the Ethiopian ambassador here, Almtsehai Misrett, Ethiopian military officials, and senior intelligence and law officers from the Uganda People’s Defense Forces.

The two sides then agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries.

