Uganda shuts down parliament for two weeks after high cases of coronavirus among members and workers

MADRID, June 23 (Europe Press) –

The Ugandan authorities have announced that Parliament will close its doors for two weeks after a spike in coronavirus cases among its members and staff, days after more than a hundred cases were reported among the legislature’s staff.

Ugandan Parliament Secretary Henry Waiswa Yoweri had confirmed in a statement that no parliament member would be able to access the facilities between June 28 and July 11, the Observer reported.

The decision was announced after 17 ministers were unable to attend the swearing-in on Monday because they were in a critical situation or were in quarantine after coming into contact with people who tested positive or died of COVID-19.

The African country is facing a second wave of the pandemic, prompting President Yoweri Museveni to reimpose a set of restrictions, including a lockdown, in early June to try to contain the spread of the disease.

Ugandan authorities have confirmed 73,401 cases of coronavirus so far, with 714 deaths, according to data provided by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), which is dependent on the African Union (AU).