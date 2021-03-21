Uganda. They found the bodies of six lions. They investigate the causes of death

EFE

The The bodies of six lions They are found in P.National Archery for Queen Elizabeth, In the southwest UgandaWhere conflict over space is common between herders and wild animals, a Pentagon spokesman revealed on Saturday Ugandan Wildlife Authority (UWA), Bashir Hanji.

“We strongly condemn the unlawful killing of wild animals because in addition to its negative impact on tourism and the economy of our country, it also assumes that UN A severe blow to local communities and conservation programsHanji was denounced in a statement.

In the last years, Dozens of lions and other large predators -Among other hyenas- She was poisoned in this nature reserve by livestock keepers Those who reside in the fringes and see their flocks threatened. Calculate the experts 50 percent decrease in the number of big cats in just 11 years, from about 120 to about 60.

In addition, it has driven a relatively low number of dams and the proximity of human communities to this protected natural space Many lions hunt cows and other pets to stay alive.

Animal smuggling

However, while the cause of the six lions’ deaths is still being studied, some expert voices are still being studied They do not rule out the possibility of them being trafficked into animals.

“About 10 years ago in Vietnam, Laos and China, tiger bones were used in the production of traditional medicines and all kinds of ointments. Now that tigers are about to disappear, animal dealers are starting to take care of lion bones,” explains Efe, the investigator for environmental crimes for the organization Animal protection in the world, Africa Edith Capsime.

The grassy savannas, tropical forests, and wetlands of Queen Elizabeth National Park – located in the Albertina Basin and one of the most biodiverse regions on the planet – are home to nearly a hundred species of mammals and about 610 birds.

Thanks to Ugandan government programs and efforts of rangers, the numbers of some species have grown dramatically In the case of the African elephants, whose population has grown from about 150 in the 1980s to more than 4,000 today; Although the park’s biodiversity continues to be endangered.

“Although the media and organizations often focus their full attention on the most attractive animals, every plant or animal plays its part in maintaining the balance of their ecosystems,” sums up the director of the NGO Uganda Carnivore Program (UCP), Ludwig Seifert.

“If one of the species disappears or its population decreases, the rest will also be in danger.”This expert warns.

